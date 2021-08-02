Police ID man killed in shooting outside North County taco shop

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a man who was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside a northern San Diego County taco shop.

Gulfrano Resendiz Ledesma, 28, was shot about 11:45 p.m. Sunday during a fight with another man in a parking lot adjacent to Sr. Taquito restaurant in the 1600 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, according to police.

Following the shooting, the gunman started to walk out of the area but was struck by a vehicle, Capt. Justin Murphy said. The motorist then fled, the captain said.

Ledesma, an Escondido resident, died early Monday morning while undergoing emergency medical care.

The suspected shooter, whose name has not been released, was admitted to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in the hit-and-run, Murphy said.

