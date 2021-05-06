Police ID 41-year-old woman found dead in Little Italy trash can

San Diego police on Thursday publicly identified 41-year-old Candice Morgan as the body police discovered earlier in the week in a trash can in the 2100 block of State Street in Little Italy. Morgan had no permanent address and was known to frequent the Mission Valley area. (File)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified the 41-year-old homeless woman found dead in a plastic trash can in Little Italy.

The body of Candice Morgan was discovered in the 2100 block of State Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the death … homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident,” Lt. Andra Brown said late Thursday afternoon.

“However, detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”

Morgan had no permanent address and was known to frequent Mission Valley-area neighborhoods, Brown said.

