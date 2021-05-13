Police: Helmetless motorcyclist badly hurt after hitting wall, tree

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a solo crash on a Oceanside street, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly after 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on Rancho Del Oro Drive near Las Tiendas Way, north of state Route 78, Oceanside police Sgt. Josh Morris said.

Investigators determined a 35-year-old Oceanside man was riding southbound, without a helmet, on Rancho Del Oro Drive when he veered off the roadway and struck a curb, cement wall and a tree, Morris said.

The rider, who was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the sidewalk, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of “significant” head trauma, the sergeant said.

An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

Police shut down the intersection of Rancho Del Oro Drive and Vista Way for the crash investigation, but it was reopened by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.