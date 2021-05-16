Police: Guests heard fight in hallway before man was killed at resort

SAN DIEGO — Police say guests overheard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a San Diego resort overnight.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at San Diego Mission Bay Resort, in one of the hotel’s west towers, according to San Diego Police Department.

Little was immediately known about what led up to the shooting, but officers arrived to find the man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso lying in a hotel room after getting 911 calls about the gunfire. Officers and then paramedics tried to save the 20-year-old’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, an SDPD lieutenant said.

Witnesses told investigators that an “altercation took place in the hallway” before the gunfire, and that two men who may have been involved were seen leaving the area in a white, late-model sedan, but no further description was available. No arrests had been made as of early Sunday afternoon.

The victim has been tentatively identified but won’t be released until a report by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office is complete, officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit, which is leading the investigation, at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also share information anonymously at 888-580-8477.

