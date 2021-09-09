Police give update on Maya Millete search 8 months after her disappearance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police shared an update Thursday on their efforts to locate missing mom of three Maya Millete.

This week marks eight months since Maya, also known as May, disappeared from her family’s home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos. Volunteer searchers continued to scour areas of the county Wednesday for any sign of the missing mom, and police say they remain as dedicated to finding her as they were on the day the case was opened.

Chula Vista Police share updates on the case every two weeks. Since their last update on Aug. 25, officers have conducted two new interviews, written three more search warrants and reviewed at least five new tips about Maya’s possible whereabouts, CVPD says.

CVPD detectives are investigating Maya’s disappearance with help from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The department named Maya’s husband, Larry Millete, a person of interest in late July and a family court battle is brewing over visitation of the Millete’s three children.

CVPD said investigative efforts since Jan. 7 include:

Interviews with 79 individuals including family members, friends, neighbors and witnesses

64 search warrants for residences, vehicles, cellular and electronic devices, call detail records, financial records, social media and cloud data Search warrant served at Maya’s home on Jan. 23, 2021 Search warrant served at a Millete relatives’ home on April 1, 2021 Search warrant served at Maya’s home on May 7, 2021 Gun violence restraining order served on May 7, 2021 to Larry Millete Search warrant served at Maya’s home on July 1, 2021

Review of more than 125 tips on Maya’s possible location and reason for disappearance with tips coming from the local community and around the country. Most recent tips continue to include possible sightings of Maya in different areas of the country

Law enforcement searches in the area of east Chula Vista to include 500 Hunte Parkway

Anyone with information about Maya’s disappearance is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or CVPD at 619-691-5151.