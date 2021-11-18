Police find victim hours after shooting near North County trail

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police found a shooting victim in North County hours after they first got reports of gunfire Thursday morning.

Oceanside Police Department sent officers to search an area near a park at Parkside Drive and Fireside Street after a caller told them someone had been shot around 4:30 a.m. “After an extensive search of the area,” OPD said, authorities “were unable to locate any evidence that a crime had occurred.”

Hours later, police got a call about a person suffering from a gunshot wound on Woodpark Way, not far from the spot they originally searched. They showed up about 7 a.m. and found the 26-year-old shooting victim. Officers and paramedics gave the man medical care before he was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, according to a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, investigators determined that the shooting happened in the area of San Luis Rey River Trail, which runs just to the west of the park at the center of their original search. Police did not initially share any further details on who shot the man or what led up to the attack.

The case remains “an active and ongoing investigation,” OPD said in a news release.

Anyone with tips was urged to call Oceanside Police Detective David Estrada at 760-435-4698. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can contact 760-435-4730 instead.