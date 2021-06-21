Police find man pinned under car after shots fired in Mt. Hope

SAN DIEGO — A 56-year-old man is dead after police found him pinned under a car during a call about shots fired in the Mt. Hope neighborhood.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department were called to 4100 F Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday They found a man with traumatic injuries pinned under a dark-colored Honda. He was pronounced dead minutes later.

Witnesses told police a fight broke out between the man and the occupants of the Honda. Several shots were fired and the man was hit and dragged by the Honda, which was abandoned at the scene, police said.

It’s unclear if the man was hit by gunfire. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Detectives are working to locate more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.