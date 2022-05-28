SAN DIEGO — Police found a man dead in a San Diego apartment this week after someone called for a welfare check, officials said.

The 52-year-old was discovered at a building on Euclid Avenue near Orange Avenue in the Teralta East neighborhood of City Heights, police said in a news release. Officers were called to the unit around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

A “concerned citizen” told a dispatcher they hadn’t seen a man who lived in the apartment for some time, and that when an acquaintance went to check on him, they thought they spotted an injured person inside the home.

Officers got to the building a short time later and saw “what appeared to be a seriously injured or deceased male on the floor in the apartment,” SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski wrote. They forced their way inside and found an “obviously deceased” man with some kind of injury to his upper body.

Police say the man’s death is considered “suspicious.” The officers called detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit to the scene, and they took over the investigation.

Officials did not immediately confirm whether the person found dead in the home was the resident who prompted the welfare check.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office will determine his specific cause of death. At that point, authorities would typically share the man’s identity if they have notified his family.

“There is no suspect information at this time,” police added.

Police asked anyone with tips to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.