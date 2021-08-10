Police find man dead at park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A “bloodied” man was found dead in a city park Tuesday morning, and homicide detectives were investigating, police said.

Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to a call at the Central Avenue Mini Park at 3642 Central Avenue, San Diego Police Department assistant watch commander S. Foster said.

The man, who was “all bloodied up,” was declared dead at the scene, according to Foster.

No further information was immediately available.

Homicide detectives were investigating, Foster said.

