SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a search warrant served in Golden Hill, said the San Diego Police Department.

Willie Tagaloa, 45, and his wife Rosie Tagaloa, 49, are suspected of selling illegal drugs, according to authorities. Narcotics detectives obtained a court-authorized warrant to search their home and vehicles.

The residence, located on the 1000 block of 28th Street, was searched just before 12 p.m., with authorities finding 1.6 pounds of fentanyl, one loaded handgun that had been reported

stolen, scales, money, packaging and four replica firearms.

Police took the pair into custody for multiple charges, including possession for sales of fentanyl, transportation of fentanyl, being felons in possession of a loaded gun/ammunition and possession of stolen property.