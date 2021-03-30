Police arrest man accused of displaying pellet gun in fight on downtown trolley

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he got into a fight with another passenger on a downtown trolley and displayed what appeared to be a gun.

Police got the call about 8:10 p.m. when fellow passengers reported observing the man carrying the weapon on the Green Line train, San Diego police Capt. Danny Grubbs told FOX 5. When police arrived, they found the man passed out on the trolley.

Police evacuated passengers by 8:30 p.m. at 12th Street and Imperial Avenue in the East Village.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a pellet gun that looked like a handgun from the scene, Grubbs said.

No injuries were reported.