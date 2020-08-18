Police: Man, 92, and wife, 89, found dead in car in North County

CARLSBAD (CNS) – A 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife were found dead in their car Tuesday on a road near Batiquitos Lagoon in a suspected case of murder-suicide.

The husband called a relative about noon and told him he had just killed his wife and was going to take his own life, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Alerted by the alarmed family member, officers searched the city, finding the couple’s vehicle parked on Estrella de Mar with the husband’s body behind the wheel and his wife’s in a passenger seat, Lt. Jason Jackowski said.

Police declined to disclose how the couple died and withheld their names pending family notifications.

“The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing,” the lieutenant said.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.