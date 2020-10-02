Police: DUI suspect flips car, tries to escape in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — A driver was hospitalized and later arrested after police say he tried to run away from a violent crash in the South Bay.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. Friday in Chula Vista, at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and E Street, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

A driver plowed into a row of cars waiting for a red light, severely damaging their vehicles and flipping his own car over, authorities confirmed. Despite the intensity of the crash, the driver was still able to get out of his car and try to run away, police told FOX 5.

Officers were able to track him down a short time later. According to CVPD, he is suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and later arrested.

Several occupants of the other vehicles were also hurt, and some were hospitalized, but CVPD could not provide specific details Friday morning.