Police: Driver fails to escape into canyon after chase

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a driver through Linda Vista and got him to surrender after he jumped out and ran into a canyon, hiding under a bush, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The chase started near Interstate 8 in the Fashion Valley area some time after 11 p.m. Officers checked the plates on the driver’s car and found the vehicle was reported stolen. The man refused to pull over, an SDPD spokesperson said, and the officers started chasing him through the city.

Eventually the man came to a dead end on Osler Street near Genessee Avenue. Officers say the driver jumped out and ran down into a canyon that borders the street, leaving his passenger behind in the car. That man was taken into custody without incident.

Meanwhile, more officers arrived and a helicopter flew overhead, with police spotting the man’s hiding spot down in the brush and surrounding him.

“Suspect in the canyon, under the bush — I see you,” an officer said over a loudspeaker. “Just exit the bush and walk back to where you ran into the canyon.” Others called warnings that the man could be bitten by a police dog, which stood barking loudly next to its officer.

The man emerged with his hands up, slipping a few times as he climbed up a steep hill but eventually reaching an area near officers and lying down. He was handcuffed and led to the back of a police car.

SDPD said the man would face a felony charge for leading the chase and further charges related to the vehicle being stolen. It wasn’t immediately clear if the other man from the car would be charged.