CHULA VISTA, Calif. – One man is in critical condition after Chula Vista Police said he crashed his car at the front stairwell of its headquarters and shot himself.

Officers were alerted about this incident at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police told FOX 5 over the phone that the driver crashed into the stairway and went up the first two stairs.

The Chula Vista Police Department Headquarters are located at 315 4th Ave.

At some point, the male driver shot himself, but the department did not specify where.

He was then taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest, and as of Saturday, he remains in critical condition.

Police said it is too soon to say if the crash involved driving under the influence or suicide.

If you know anyone that needs help, call 988.