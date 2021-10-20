Police dog takes man down after police chase through South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A police dog leaped and took a man to the ground after officers say he led them on a winding chase through multiple cities in the South Bay Wednesday.

Officers say they first tried to pull the driver over around 2 p.m. after matching his vehicle to one listed in the description of a domestic violence incident from Oct. 7. The driver didn’t stop, instead speeding through streets in National City, Chula Vista, the city of San Diego and then back into National City, a police lieutenant told FOX 5.

SkyFOX flew overhead, showing the white sedan weaving in and out of traffic, ignoring stop signs and driving fast through residential areas. Eventually the car got blocked by another vehicle at the driveway for a parking lot off B and 23rd streets in National City.

The driver hopped out and ran, but a police dog released by officers tackled him to the ground a short distance away and thrashed him back and forth, appearing to bite him. Officers moved in, pulling off the dog and taking the man into custody.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the man was hurt. He faced felony charges related to domestic violence, carjacking and running from police, authorities said.