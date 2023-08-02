SAN DIEGO — A police dog was killed in what the San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) described as a “violent shooting” Wednesday morning.

In a tweet at 4:57 a.m., authorities noted the police dog “saved the lives of the officers and citizens” in the area of San Diego Mesa College in Clairemont.

SDPOA says the suspect is no longer a threat. Additionally, the officers and innocent victims involved in the shooting were reported to be uninjured.

FOX 5 is at the scene on Mesa College Circle and Armstrong Road. The area is being blocked off and the streets are closed to traffic.

Police say the shooting incident came to an end in this area and a white Tesla — possibly the suspect’s vehicle — was at the scene.

“There was a radio call involving something reporting a gun, some sort of shooting,” said Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department. “Officers responded to that. In the course of their investigation, there was contact with a suspect and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The status of the suspect has not been disclosed.

Summer classes at the college are still in session, but not class cancellations have been announced at this time in connection to this incident.

This a developing story. Please check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.