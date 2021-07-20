Police disperse crowd at Chicano Park after homicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed in Chicano Park, and police cleared the park after some members of a crowd began throwing rocks and bottles at responding officers, police said Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a report that someone had been shot in the park between National Avenue and Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan about 10:10 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

Responding officers found a male victim, but it was not immediately clear if he had been shot or stabbed, Officer John Buttle said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Buttle said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

While responding officers were at the park, a crowd formed, and some members of the crowd threw rocks and bottles at officers, Buttle said.

Officers with helmets and other riot gear were called in to clear the park, he said. No injuries were reported, and there were no reports of arrests.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.