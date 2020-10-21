Police detain woman reported to have shotgun outside HQ

SAN DIEGO — Police asked residents to stay away from their downtown San Diego headquarters after a “report of a woman with a shotgun in the parking lot” Wednesday afternoon, but quickly announced that they had detained someone and the area was safe.

The department shared the information on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, though few details were immediately released. The headquarters parking lot is located near the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street.

The area is safe and no one was harmed. https://t.co/YFUsBCTDSO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 21, 2020

After tweeting a warning about the report, the department sent out an update minutes later, saying: “We are happy to report that the incident quickly resolved and our officers were able to safely detain the woman. The area is safe and no one was harmed.”

It was not immediately clear if the woman detained by officers had actually been armed, or if she would be charged with a crime.

