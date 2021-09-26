Police describe deadly fall at Petco Park as ‘suspicious,’ vigil to be held

SAN DIEGO — A candlelight vigil is expected to take place Sunday evening as authorities continue their investigation into what they described as “suspicious” deaths of a mother and child who fell nearly six stories from Petco Park’s concourse dining area Saturday.

“It is early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances surrounding the deaths,” police said Saturday in a news release.

The incident, which was reported by police at around 3:50 p.m. in the East Village, happened just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

According to the SDPD, the 40-year-old woman and 2-year-old child, who are San Diego residents, fell from the third level of the stadium to the sidewalk below at 200 Tony Gwynn Way.

On Sunday, the Padres played another game and released a statement about the tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved. We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.”

Meanwhile, some people have left behind flowers and candles at the location where the mother and child fell.

Shane Harris, the President of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates in San Diego, is scheduled to stop by Tony Gwynn Dr. and L Street Sunday at around 6:30 p.m. to pay his respects to the victims with a candlelight vigil.

“This is deeply saddening, troubling and painful not just for the family but San Diegans as a whole,” Harris said. “We are all praying for the family of this mother and her child especially at such a difficult time.”

Many Padres fans at Petco Park Saturday were shocked to hear about the deadly fall.

“My heart goes out to the families,” Padres fan Jim Rouse said. “What a tragic, tragic situation.”

Police say they are speaking with the child’s father and asking any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.