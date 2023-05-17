SAN DIEGO — A homicide investigation is underway at Campland on the Bay near Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said.

Authorities say a shooting incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at Pacific Beach Drive.

The RV resort offers waterfront RV and tent camping, according to its website.

Authorities are at the scene with a police presence seen directly behind the gates at Campland on the Bay.

SDPD confirmed a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.