Police close beach parking lots to discourage crowds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Beach parking lots were shut down Sunday by San Diego Police Department officers to discourage large crowds from gathering, after county officials stressed the importance of avoiding crowds to stop the spread of COVID-19, authorities said.

Officers began closing beach parking lots at around 12:30 p.m. when dense crowds were seen on local beaches, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers closed Fiesta Island after large crowds of people were spotted gathering there.

In the interest of public safety, police officers will continue on a day-to-day basis to monitor beach areas and decide when to close parking lots, Delimitros said.