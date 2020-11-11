Police make arrest after chasing driver across city, into airport car rental center

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a car through city streets in San Diego Wednesday afternoon, finally making an arrest after the driver lost a tire and ran into the car rental center at San Diego International Airport.

Authorities were originally headed to University Avenue and 35th Street near North Park for a “welfare check” when they learned that someone involved in the incident had gotten in a car and driven off, San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

The driver headed west in a white sedan, making it through Hillcrest around 12:30 p.m and reaching the downtown area a short time later. A police helicopter flew overhead to track the vehicle, and several officers in SUVs could be seen close behind the car, which was winding slowly through side streets.

Around 1 p.m., the driver made their way through Little Italy and came to a stop in the long driveway outside the airport car rental center off Pacific Highway. The driver ran inside the building, and helicopter video showed that one of the car’s front tires had been shredded to the rim.

Several officers ran inside after the driver, and police announced they had a suspect in custody a few minutes later, but few other details were immediately released.

