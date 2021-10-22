Police chase ends on freeway in East County, blocks traffic on I-8

SAN DIEGO — Police chased a driver into East County from San Diego Friday evening, shutting down part of Interstate 8 when the driver pulled over and gave up.

California Highway Patrol could be seen trailing the grey Ford F-150 as it headed east toward El Cajon on I-8 shortly before 6 p.m. The driver came to a stop near the I-8 interchange with state Route 67 a short time later, pulling into a median between the freeway and an exit ramp.

The man stuck his arms out the window, eventually tossing down his keys, getting out and backing toward officers with his hands on his head. He then dropped to his knees and surrendered without incident.

Several CHP vehicles blocked all eastbound traffic in the area as officers took the man into custody, then started searching his truck with guns drawn. No one else appeared to be inside and an officer moved the vehicle out of the way a short time later.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the driver was being chased in the first place, but San Diego police were involved before CHP took over.

