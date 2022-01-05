Police chase down suspect in bank robbery, get cash back

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) — Police ran after a man suspected of robbing a La Mesa bank Tuesday and were able to make the arrest, authorities said.

Asim Shakir Daniels, a 36-year-old Imperial County man, is suspected of pretending to have a concealed gun and demanding money from several tellers at the Bank of the West branch on Center Drive about 10 a.m., according to the La Mesa Police Department.

After the clerks gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and walked off toward the Grossmont Center mall, LMPD Lt. Katy Lynch said.

With the help of witnesses, patrol officers found Daniels near a Target store at the shopping center, chased him down and took him into custody.

“The money taken during the robbery was recovered,” Lynch said.

Daniels was booked into San Diego Central Jail, where he was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

