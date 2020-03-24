Police: Carjacker armed with knife leads officers on wild chase

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 57-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of stealing a pickup in downtown San Diego’s Core-Columbia neighborhood, then leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash in the City Heights area, police said.

The carjacking was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sixth Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim — a Downtown San Diego Partnership employee — was checking on a group of homeless people when one of the men pulled out a knife, took the victim’s car keys and drove the company’s Dodge Dakota pickup truck to San Ysidro, Buttle said.

The driver eventually got on northbound Interstate 805 and exited at Home Avenue in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, where officers spotted the pickup and attempted to pull it over, he said.

However, the suspected car thief took off and led officers on a pursuit before crashing at the intersection of Euclid and Orange avenues, Buttle said.

The 57-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, got out of the pickup and attempted to run away, but officers caught up and took him into custody.