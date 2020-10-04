Police: Car shot at multiple times in Carlsbad

Two people were hurt when someone opened fire on their car in Carlsbad, according to police. Photo: Onscene.TV

CARLSBAD — Police say two people were hurt when someone opened fire on their car twice early Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of shots fired on the eastbound 78 onramp at El Camino Real just after 1:30 a.m. Two victims in an Audi told police another driver in a Mercedes flashed their bright lights behind their car then pulled up beside them and opened fire.

The victims in the Audi said the driver followed as they fled to a gas station. They were shot at one more time before the car drove away, the victims told police.

The victims drove to Cannon Road and Hilltop Street, where police found them with minor injuries. The driver was grazed by multiple bullets and the passenger suffered cuts from broken glass, according to police.

Police have not yet released a suspect description or motive in the shooting.