SAN DIEGO — A police officer was injured after her SUV collided with a trolley on Thursday morning, said the San Diego Police Department.

Officers were driving with lights and sirens on C Street while responding to reports of an armed individual in the area when one of the police SUVs collided with a trolley while crossing the tracks, authorities explained.

The female officer driving the police car was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries. At this time, officials say there are no other injuries in connection with this incident.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has advised travelers to expect delays as police conduct an investigation.

MTS said there is currently no trolley service downtown on the Orange and Blue Lines between City College and America Plaza stations. Passengers are encouraged to deboard at City College or Santa Fe Depot to use existing bus service on Broadway.

Blue and Orange Line trolleys heading into downtown are turning back at City College, said MTS. Blue Line trips (coming into downtown from UTC) are turning back and heading north at Santa Fe Depot.

The trolley service disruption is expected to last several hours, according to MTS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.