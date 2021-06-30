Police call for stop to ‘disturbing surge’ in violent crime

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department sounded the alarm on what it called a “disturbing surge of violent crimes in our city,” publishing new statistics Wednesday and urging the public to help.

In some cases, the crimes can be tied back to gangs, authorities said.

“Overall, San Diego has seen a 129% increase in gang-related shootings since January 1st,” the department news release reads. “SDPD has recovered more than 1,000 firearms from various investigations in the same time period.”

Officials said those weapons are getting harder to trace because of a rise in “ghost guns” — firearms purchased in parts and then assembled by the owners, often from kits bought online, meaning they typically don’t have serial numbers.

The department said it has stepped up enforcement in response to recent shootings, but that it’s also working with community intervention groups in hopes that they can help curb the violence. The city partners with local organizations that reach out to known gang members to help broker ceasefires and also provide outreach services and resources in neighborhoods that could help young people move away from a cycle of poverty and violence.

Police listed more than a dozen violent crime cases from over the last two weeks, asking anyone who might know something about the people involved to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.

Click on the link for each address for details from FOX 5’s coverage of the incident, when available:



• Homicide at 6900 Eastman Street on June 30th

• Homicide at 4599 Ladera Street on June 28th

• Homicide at 300 Market Street on June 26th

• Homicide at 2800 Boston Avenue on June 24th

• Homicide (Child Abuse Related) at 300 53rd Street on June 21st

• Homicide at 4100 F Street on June 20th

• Homicide at 7800 Burlington Way on June 18th

• Homicide at 2900 Camino del Rio North on June 17th

• Attempt Homicide at 4100 Fairmount Avenue on June 29th

• Attempt Homicide at 4400 University Avenue on June 29th

• Suspicious death near I-5 and Washington Street on June 26th

• Non-Fatal Shooting at 4300 Alamo Drive on June 28th

• Non-Fatal Shooting at 4200 Altadena Avenue on June 26th

• Non-Fatal Shooting at 54th Street and Imperial Avenue on June 25th

• Non-Fatal Shooting and Armed Robbery at 3700 6th Avenue on June 25th

• Non-Fatal Shooting at 1325 S. 28th Street on June 21st

“SDPD is working hard to stop further violence by collaborating with its longstanding community partners,” the department said. “SDPD is also conducting proactive patrols and investigations focusing on violent crime, gang violence, and getting illegal guns off the street.”