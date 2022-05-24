SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 23-year-old man.

Esteban Luna left his home in the 1300 block of Struedle Court in the Nestor neighborhood Tuesday morning and has not been seen by family or friends since. Police officials say Luna is considered “at-risk.”

The 23-year-old is described as a Hispanic male, five feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. Luna has black hair and brown eyes. Police say his hair may be shorter than pictured in the photo above.

Anyone with information on Luna’s whereabouts is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000 and use the reference number “#22-500437.”