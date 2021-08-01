Police ask for help tracking down gunman in deadly Carlsbad shooting

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting at a North County park late Saturday, police said.

The shootings happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at Holiday Park on Eureka Place, said Lt. Christie Calderwood of the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man each suffering from gunshot wounds, Calderwood said.

Carlsbad Fire Department medics provided medical aid and rushed the victims to a hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead upon arrival, the lieutenant said. The man remained in treatment Sunday morning.

Officers could be seen combing the grounds of the park for any evidence tied to the gunmen, and appeared to note shell casings with evidence markers. A freelance photographer with Sideo.tv said investigators were also hoping surveillance video from any of the neighboring homes could help, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the attack was caught on camera.

Further details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Ronald Dement at 760-931-2146 or Sgt. Ryan Opeka at 760-931-2139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

