Police ask for help solving Scripps Ranch cold case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a gunman who killed a man outside a Scripps Ranch apartment complex nearly 30 years ago.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 1992, officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10000 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard, north of Mira Mesa Boulevard. When they arrived they found 24-year-old Joseph William Bonno on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to San Diego police.

Bonno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Bonno, who lived in the nearby apartment complex, was taking out the trash and may have witnessed his vehicle being burglarized before he was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a small, dark-colored coupe driving through the parking lot just before and after the shooting. The vehicle was believed to be a late 1980s, two-door Toyota Celica that was a shiny black color. The car was lowered, had fender flares, chrome rims and a modified muffler, which made it sound louder.

A driver and passenger were seen in the fleeing vehicle. They were both described as men in their late teens with black, spiked hair.

Anyone with information on the shooting death or the location of the suspects was asked to call the SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

