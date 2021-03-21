Police ask for help finding missing at-risk woman

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman with health problems who was last seen leaving a medical facility without shoes on.

Aritzay Rodriguez, who authorities said “is at risk due to a mental/medical condition,” walked away from the center on 34th Street in Golden Hill around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing about 150 pounds with short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, black shorts, white leggings and no shoes.

