Police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Police reached out to the public Wednesday for help locating a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Oceanside.

Brianna Sanchez, who also spells her first name as “Breanna,” was last seen by her mom at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at their home on Parkview Drive near Vandegrift Boulevard, north of state Route 76, according to Oceanside police.

She is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, authorities said. She was last seen wearing black pajama pants with a “cup of noodles” print and a black T-shirt with the word “Champion” written in red and white letters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.

