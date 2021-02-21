Police ask for help finding 96-year-old missing woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police circulated a photo of a 96-year-old woman who went missing Sunday morning from her home in San Diego.

Barbara Anderson walked away sometime after midnight from her home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Jamacha-Lomita area, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Family members told police Anderson does not drive. She possibly left her home on foot, with the assistance of a walker.

Anderson was described as a 5-foot white female weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray pants and tennis shoes.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts to call them at 619-531-2000.

