Police ask for help finding 96-year-old missing woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police circulated a photo of a 96-year-old woman who went missing Sunday morning from her home in San Diego.

Barbara Anderson walked away sometime after midnight from her home on Sunnyside Avenue in the Jamacha-Lomita area, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Please see the attached photo of a Missing Person-At-Risk https://t.co/y6lFDscMcb pic.twitter.com/xZ0oQzQSEI — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 21, 2021

Family members told police Anderson does not drive. She possibly left her home on foot, with the assistance of a walker.

Anderson was described as a 5-foot white female weighing 160 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray pants and tennis shoes.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts to call them at 619-531-2000.