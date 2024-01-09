SAN DIEGO — A woman has been arrested for an assault that led to the death of a 75-year-old man, the San Diego Police Department said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Dulce Amaya early Tuesday for suspected elder abuse.

According to SDPD, officers responded to a home on Nov. 17 in the 3800 block of Chamoune Avenue in City Heights for reports of an elderly man who was the victim of a battery at his home.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews found the man — identified as Raymond Corn, 75, of San Diego — alone on the floor of his home suffering from unspecified injuries. He died from those injuries on Nov. 28.

Detectives with SDPD’s Homicide Unit started an investigation into the matter due to the “unusual circumstances” of his death. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reports he suffered numerous blunt force trauma injuries that were not consistent with a fall and that he had been victim of a physical assault.

Detectives were able to determine Corn was the victim of physical elder abuse from a woman he had befriended over the months before his death. That woman, Dulce Amaya, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday at a convenience store in the 4700 block of El Cajon Blvd after police received a tip.

Dulce Amaya is pictured. (San Diego County Crime Stoppers)

SDPD say Amaya was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility. She could face charges for murder and elder abuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.