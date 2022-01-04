Man arrested in San Diego, accused of pushing another man to his death at trolley station

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police Tuesday arrested a man suspected of shoving another man into an oncoming train over the weekend at the Old Town trolley station, an act detectives say was unprovoked.

Investigators say 26-year-old Ryan Michael Rukstelis was the suspect who pushed Santee resident Martin Andara in front of the train Saturday morning after they’d both exited a southbound trolley and were walking on the platform. Andara, 68, was injured when he struck the side of a passing train and was pronounced dead by authorities at 6:23 a.m., San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Rukstelis, who police say does not have a permanent address, was believed to have fled the area on foot Saturday. He was arrested after 3 p.m. Tuesday without incident at 2200 Park Blvd., Brown said.

Rukstelis was being housed at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, jail records show.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information about it was asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.