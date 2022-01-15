Police arrest man, woman after shooting outside Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD (CNS) – A man and woman were arrested Saturday on suspicion of firing a gun outside a Carlsbad residence.

Police said they searched for the suspects who fired outside a home on Cipriano Lane at about 1:30 p.m. The search included a police helicopter.

Residents were asked to stay clear of the area or stay inside while they searched for the suspects. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers located and arrested a man and woman suspected in the shooting. Their names were not immediately released.

Residents who were staying away were told they could return home, police said.

Officers were remaining in the area while they continued their investigation.

