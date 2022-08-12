SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a man Friday who is suspected of breaking into a San Diego-area military base and stealing one of its vehicles, authorities said.

Shawn Farrar said he stole one of the Humvees from Naval Amphibious Base Coronado and “rod it off the base.”

The base’s Naval Special Warfare Command released a statement on the incident.

“The U.S. Navy can confirm a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) was stolen from a West-coast Naval Special Warfare unit on Aug. 11 aboard the Silver Strand Training Complex in Coronado, Calif. The vehicle has been recovered and the suspect is in custody. There is no significant impact to the NSW unit, and there have been no injuries associated with this incident. For more information, please contact the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Public Affairs office.”

On Thursday, police said Farrar drove through two gates to escape security. By Friday afternoon, Chula Vista and San Diego police caught him. A Chula Vista officer spotted the vehicle and tried to stop Farrar.

When Chula Vista officers approached Farrar, he took off into the Otay River Valley, southbound on 4th Avenue.

Farrar eventually made it to Chula Vista, where officers say he drove off the road near Faivre and 27th Street.

San Diego police was waiting on the other side to block the vehicle. Officers arrested Farrar for auto theft, failing to yield/pursuit and an active felony warrant.

Farrar claims to be a former Marine, which FOX 5 is working to verify.

“My primary MOS was warehouse supply… I was open contract, so I was base security forces, I reinforce bases, I used to penetrate bases for security purposes,” Farrar said.

The base said they cannot comment any further because it’s under investigation. As of Friday, Farrar is in San Diego police custody and will eventually be handed over to U.S. Navy agents.