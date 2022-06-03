SAN DIEGO – On Friday, officials with the San Diego Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to two Mira Mesa stabbings that occurred in April.

On June 1, 59-year-old Anthony Dwayne Siddle was arrested in Cave Junction, Oregon by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Service. The 59-year-old is currently at the Josephine County Jail and will be extradited to California.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on April 22 when police received a call reporting a stabbing in the 8600 block of Pagoda Way. Officers responded and located two women who had been stabbed inside a home.

The first victim, later identified as 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman, Brandenburg’s 60-year-old daughter, was taken to the hospital where she continues to recover from her injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the victims’ home and immediately stabbed both women before fleeing the scene in a dark grey Ford Ecosport with Montana plates. In April, Lt. Adam Sharki told FOX 5 that an arrest warrant for Siddle had been issued and the crime was not a “random attack.”

A motive for the crime has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

