Police arrest man suspected of robbing East County pharmacy with demand note

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of robbing a grocery store pharmacy in El Cajon was arrested Thursday.

The El Cajon Police Department received a call at about 2:30 p.m. about a man with a gun robbing an Albertson’s pharmacy of prescription medication at 1608 Broadway Ave.

The man, identified as Anthony Brown, was contacted by a police officer as he left the grocery store and fled to a waiting vehicle driven by an unidentified female, police said.

A nearby officer observed the suspects fleeing and pursued the vehicle until it stopped in the 800 block of Terra Lane. Brown fled from the vehicle, but the female driver remained inside and was arrested without incident, police said.

Officers searched the area and located Brown in the back yard of an occupied residence and took him into custody.

A firearm was not seen during the robbery. Brown used a demand note to commit the robbery, police said.

Police said they believe the robbery could be part of a series of pharmacy robberies over the last two weeks.

They ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311.

