Police arrest man suspected of deadly stabbing during brawl

A man was stabbed to death on this block in Logan Heights on Jan. 1, 2022, according to San Diego Police Department. Authorities later made an arrest in Fairfield, California. (Photo: FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Tuesday arrested a man suspected of stabbing another man to death during a brawl on a Logan Heights street corner earlier this month.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office arrested Guillermo Lopez-Perez, 22, in the city of Fairfield in Northern California, San Diego police Lt. Andra Brown said in a news release. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murdering 27-year-old Rodrigo Diaz-Perez.

The deadly stabbing happened during a fight that broke out in the middle of the afternoon on New Year’s Day, police said. The department got calls about a group of men fighting near 29th Street and Clay Avenue just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived to break up the brawl, they found a man, later identified as Diaz-Perez, lying in the street with a stab wound. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives have been investigating the case in the weeks since, eventually identifying Lopez-Perez as a suspect in the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.