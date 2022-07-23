SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest had been made in connection to a 2019 homicide.

Arturo Chiquete, 32, was arrested Friday on suspicion of unlawful use of a firearm for the death of 37-year-old Dustin Birdwell.

The shooting occurred on July 5, 2019, when police were called to the 2400 block of Calle Gaviota for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Birdwell with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, officials said.

Officers at the scene attempted to perform CPR but the man eventually was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

During an initial investigation, police spoke with a witness who had reported seeing a male wearing dark clothes running away from the scene.

The investigation continued for hree years, culminating in police identifying Chiquete as a suspect. The 32-year-old was already in the custody of the Kern Valley State Prison for unrelated incidents but was later transferred to San Diego County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to reach out to police at 619-531-2293.