Police arrest man accused in shooting that wounded 1 at Oceanside Transit Center

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Oceanside police arrested a 38-year-old man Thursday in connection with last week’s shooting at the Oceanside Transit Center.

Brett Burgess was arrested on a felony warrant on suspicion of attempted murder, according to officer Tom Bussey of the Oceanside Police Department.

Police located Burgess at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Bussey said in a news release. The statement did not indicate where or how they found Burgess, or where he lives, but it did say officers found the handgun allegedly used in the crime.

The shooting happened last Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at 195 S. Tremont St., according to the OPD.

The 31-year-old victim, whose name was withheld, suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and left hand, and was airlifted to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla in stable condition.

As of Thursday, his condition was unknown.

