SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of child molestation cases, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The suspect, Zayne St. Julien of Poway, is suspected of being involved in incidents that happened between July and December 2022.

Police said the victims included three unrelated boys who at the time were 7, 8 and 11-years-old. St. Julien allegedly committed each molestation in the boys’ homes, according to investigators.

In each case, the boys’ parents hired St. Julien, who was employed by a babysitting website named SitterCity. Police said SitterCity personnel assisted detectives with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

St. Julien was arrested on Dec. 20 while attempting to disembark an airplane at San Diego International Airport. Authorities say he was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of several child molestation charges.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who believes St. Julien may have targeted other victims is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.