SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Pacific Beach netted six DUI arrests, a police officer said Sunday.

The checkpoint on Garnet Avenue near Mission Bay Drive began at 10 p.m. Saturday and ended Sunday at 2 a.m., said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Six vehicles were also impounded during the checkpoint, Obregon said.

Police screened 845 of the 1,346 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint.