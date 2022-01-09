Authorities arrest armed man after pursuit in Mid-City

SAN DIEGO — An armed man was arrested Saturday evening after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police chase in the Mid-City area, authorities said.

The San Diego Police Department said officers initially tried to pull a driver over on Fairmount Avenue. It is unknown what the driver was wanted for, but he refused to pull over and led police on a chase that ended at a dead-end on 50th Street near Federal Boulevard in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood.

Authorities say when the driver crashed into some landscaping at the end of the road, two people jumped out the vehicle and ran, jumping over fences. One was crossing through backyards and another disappeared into a nursery, according to SDPD. Police chopper was able to spot one of the men who was arrested, but the other person escaped.



San Diego police confirmed the discovery of a gun that had been thrown over the fence as they tried to bail. There is no word on specific charges.