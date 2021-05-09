Police: Armed felon crashes through couple’s ceiling from attic

A man is led away in handcuffs after police say he crashed through a resident’s ceiling with a gun overnight. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Police say a resident confronted an armed man who came crashing through his ceiling from the building’s attic overnight.

The strange encounter happened at a City Heights apartment complex off Marlborough Avenue and Dwight Street around 4 a.m. Sunday, a San Diego Police Department watch commander said.

Police got a call from a resident who said the man had just fallen through the attic into his unit, and that he had been able to grab a revolver away from the intruder.

The man and his wife then locked themselves in a room of the home, telling dispatchers they feared the man was still armed with a knife, though the police spokesperson later said he was unaware of a knife being recovered at the scene.

When officers arrived, the man was still inside the apartments and surrendered peacefully after they called out to him. The suspect, who was barefoot, insisted that he had not been trying to burglarize the unit and that he had snuck into the attic to hide from a group of people who were chasing him, according to SDPD.

Police said he was not expected to face charges related to the break-in, but that records showed he was a felon, making possession of the revolver a crime. He was taken into custody.