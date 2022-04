SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department is asking the public to avoid the Belmont Park area as officers investigate reports of shots fired, authorities said.

According to SDPD officials, a call came in around 7:31 p.m. from the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard reporting shots fired.

Two men are in custody at the moment and there are no victims or injuries reported.

Police are currently at the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Check back for updates on this developing story.