OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities on Monday temporarily closed a road in the Oceanside area due to police activity.

Around 6:05 p.m., Oceanside Police Department confirmed the closure of Fireside Street from Mission Avenue to Warner Street due to an assault with a deadly weapon incident that happened earlier in the day around 2 p.m. The roadway did reopen about two hours later.

No other information was provided about the incident.